Like so many electronic- and dance-music collectives, the Chicago group Mahjongg is difficult to label. Their new, second album, Kontpab, blends a host of electronic and synthesized textures and sounds, but it also prominently features a strong whiff of Afro-beat rhythms, proving that blog-favorites Vampire Weekend aren't the only ones mining this very fertile musical soil. Live, Mahjongg uses an on-stage computer to augment their assorted musicians and vocalists, quickly changing between sounds to keep the party on its toes. Tonight they headline a 9 p.m. bill at Mad Planet.