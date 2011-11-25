Maidens w/ Stock Options, Drumlins and The Customary Silence

Relatively new additions to the vast, impressive stable of gloomy Milwaukee metal and hardcore bands playing dire songs about desperate times, Maidens sing of anguish and sacrifice over sludgy guitar riffs and violent, post-hardcore time signatures on their rousing new EP, Shallows . The band shares this release show for the four-song EP, which is being released on cassette tape through the independent label Error Records and has been posted for free streaming on Bandcamp, with the temperamental post-rock trio Stock Options.