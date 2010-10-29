Through Oct. 31, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre stages Main-Travelled Roads , a musical based on Hamlin Garland’s stories about rural farm life in late-19th-century Wisconsin, at the Broadway Theatre Center. The deep family tradition of farm life is mirrored in the production, as Molly Rhode directs these interlocking tales of love and life in the 1880s with the help of her sister, Alissa, as pianist and musical director. Molly Rhode’s husband, Chase Stoeger, plays multiple roles as part of an intimate ensemble of four.