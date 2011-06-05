The Maine w/ Augustana and Austin Gibbs

While the Arizona quintet The Maine didn't depart fully from their trademark saccharine emo-pop on their debut album for Warner Bros., 2010's Black & White , the band did trade in their hooky high-school punk tendencies for mid-tempo, wistful pop-rock reminiscent of major-label successes The All-American Rejects. San Diego openers Augustana have similarly weaned themselves away from pop-punk toward more mature rock sounds over the years. Their new self-titled album takes its cues from Bruce Springsteen (perhaps by way of The Killers, the band that seems to have re-sparked a fascination with the Boss in alt-rock circles).