Though the hit 1989 baseball comedy Major League followed a fictionalized version of the Cleveland Indians, most of the film was actually shot in Milwaukee at the city’s old County Stadium. Sharp eyes will notice a WTMJ logo on the stadium’s scoreboard, and might even recognize a couple local landmarks, including the Safe House and Major Goolsby’s. Also on loan from Milwaukee, in a more prominent role: Brewers announcer Bob Uecker, who steals the film as the Indians’ boozing sportscaster. Brochach screens Major League tonight with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.