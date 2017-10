The veteran Milwaukee rap act Malicious has been at it, in some form or another, since the mid- ’90s. Their easy, head-nodding beats and the good-cop, bad-cop dynamic between lyricists T.R.E. and Kimma-J still bear the stamp of that decade, evoking classic duos like Smif-N-Wessun and Camp Lo. Tonight the group hosts the 19th installment of their Drunk’n Cipher concert series, which will also double as the release party of their latest album, Chasing Perfection .