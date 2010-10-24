Director John Huston would go on to direct 36 more films, including six Oscar winners, but none of them are more cherished than his directorial debut, 1941’s The Maltese Falcon . The film was also the breakthrough for star Humphrey Bogart, who had never before anchored a major production before. In one of his signature roles, Bogart commands the screen as anti-hero Sam Spare, a tough-talking, gun-touting private detective who, during the course of a murder investigation, is caught up in a race between three opportunists to obtain a jewel-encrusted treasure. Mary Astor and Peter Lorree co-star.