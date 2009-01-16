Perhaps the good lord isn’t an art lover. He certainly has a funny way of cursing Milwaukee’s winter gallery nights with some of the most insufferable weather of the year, and tonight should be brittle beyond all belief. Conveniently, though, the Milwaukee Art Museum is offering a one-stop gallery night destination for those too intimidated by the wind chill to hop from gallery to gallery. In addition to a gallery tour of its new exhibition, “Catesby, Audubon and the Discovery of the New World,” the museum is hosting break dancers in Windhover Hall, printmaking lessons in the DIY Studio and a beer tasting with 14 local, craft and imported brews all doing their part to help you make it through the rest of this unholy winter. MAM After Dark runs from 5 p.m. to midnight tonight.