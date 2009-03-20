Thanks to a long overdue daylight savings switch, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s new monthly MAM After Dark mixer actually begins a little before dark this time. Showcasing young local talent, the art museum’s latest countdown to midnight features MIAD freshman and established Milwaukee area artists in the evening’s spotlight showcase. The event, entitled “Fountain of Youth,” aspires to grow the city’s artistic talentcoincidentally or not, the gathering falls on the first day of spring, a season for rebirth. The night also kicks off a Paul Newman weekend film fest, starting with his early movies Somebody Up There Likes Me and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof .