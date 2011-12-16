MAM After Dark: Festivus

“A Festivus for the rest of us!” With those seven words, a new holiday tradition was born. Introduced to the world via “Seinfeld,” Festivus is a secular day for those who deem Christmas too commercial. Festivus traditions, as interpreted by this seasonal installment of the Milwaukee Art Museum's monthly “After Dark” event, include the “Airing of Grievances,” where you can vent resentment toward family and friends at a forum hosted by ComedySportz's Beth Lewinski, and “Feats of Strength” competitions. A fake donation to the nonexistent Human Fund enters you in a raffle to win a Festivus pole. There will also be plenty of art to browse, a full cash bar with happy-hour drink specials until 7 p.m., and music from Radio Milwaukee's Tarik Moody.