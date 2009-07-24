MAM After Dark: Gallery Night

This month’s installment of the MAM After Dark series offers late-night access to the recently acquired American Originals exhibitions, “The Artistic Furniture of Charles Rohlfs” and “The Eight and American Modernisms.” The recently reinstalled Contemporary Galleries will also be on late-night display, featuring a healthy selection of abstract expressionist, minimalist and conceptual art from the museum’s 1970s-1990s collection. Special activities include a mystery history scavenger hunt, the opportunity to create music with the Tonal Motion Music Lab and a live interpretation of the movie Clue simulcast by The Warped Cast as the movie plays. Cash bar and snacks will be available, too.