MAM After Dark: Impress Me

The latest installment of Milwaukee Art Museum's monthly after-hours event MAM After Dark commemorates the museum's current featured exhibition “Impression: Masterworks on Paper.” The pastel and watercolor work of impressionist greats including Degas, Cézanne and Van Gogh will be on display, along with an exhibit of photographs from Taryn Simon. Along with a cash bar, there will also be live art, a DIY studio, performances and screenings from the UWM Dance and Digital Media departments and music from Radio Milwaukee.