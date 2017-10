The Milwaukee Art Museum celebrates Gallery Night with another installment of MAM After Dark, this time in conjunction with the museum's new “Impressionism: Masterworks on Paper” exhibition. The centerpiece of the night is a 9 p.m. runway show featuring the new collection from Ra'Mon Lawrence of “Project Runway” and more than half a dozen local designers. There will also be cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, as well as music from Jai Cherney and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee.