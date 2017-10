The Boulevard Theatre continues its season with three early shorts by Chicago-born playwright David Mamet. Billed as Mam3t Plays, the program features brief works that focus on odd moments between three pairs of people. The opening short, for instance, Dark Pony, is a simple, straightforward work of drama, consisting of a story told from a father (Michael Weber) to a young daughter (Ericka Wade) on a car ride home. This afternoon’s production of Mam3t Plays is at 2:30 p.m.