Riding a wave of renewed interest thanks to the hit film adaptation, the trend-setting Broadway musical Mamma Mia! has launched another round of its ongoing tour, with a stopover in Milwaukee this week at the Marcus Center. The musical follows a young bride’s attempts to reunite her mother with her father in advance of her tropical wedding, but really the plot is just an excuse for tons and tons of re-appropriated ABBA songs. Mamma Mia! ends its Milwaukee run tonight with two final performances, at 1 and 6:30 p.m.