In 1974, high-wire artist Philippe Petit performed the most amazing tight-rope walk in the history of the world: He illegally climbed then traversed the World Trade Center’s twin towers. Collecting archival footage of Petit and some amusing interviews, director James Marsh documents the infamous walk in his 2008 Sundance Film Festival hit Man On Wire. The film, which screens tonight at 7 p.m. at the Times Cinema, has performed its own astonishing feat: Based on 114 reviews, it has a nearly unprecedented 100% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the second-best-reviewed film in the site’s history, just a few positive reviews behind Toy Story 2.