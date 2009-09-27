In the span of a single week, between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, the Manhattan Short Film Festival program will screen 532 times at cinemas in 173 cities spread across five continents. Thanks to the Times Cinema, Milwaukee will be among them, joining audiences around the world in enjoying a similarly international group of shorts. Whittled down from 428 entries, the 10 films showing tonight represent some of the best short filmmaking the world has to offer, including Sandy Widyanata’s Plastic and Jeremy Clapin’s animated film Skhizein .