Brooklyn artist John Gatti and Milwaukee's Jesse Engelbrecht, both 2008 graduates from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, team up for this joint Gallery Night exhibition at the Borg Ward. Their designs are very much of a piece: Both use stark black-and-white imagery that contrasts violence with extreme whimsy, and both artists draw from science-fiction imagery, outsider-art aesthetics and Freudian and Jungian theories of subconscious thought.