Mannequin Men w/ Drugs Dragons, Death Dream and Mickey

Without clinging too tightly to their influences, Chicago’s Mannequin Men evoke the pleasant, earnest jangle of The Clean and the rousing, sing-along pub rock of The Undertones, writing hooky rock songs that linger in the head for days after initial exposure. Last year saw the release of their latest album, Lose Your Illusion, Too , their catchiest record yet. Tonight they top a loaded bill with openers Drugs Dragons, Death Dream and Mickey, and between-set rock ’n’ roll from the Get Drunk DJs.