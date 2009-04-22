Traveling the terrain pictured on maps, whether geographical, geological, historical or fantastical, engages the viewer in journeys to uncommon destinations. In the exhibit "All Over the Map" at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (through May 10), the imagination wanders through more than 50 images that explore artifacts acquired from the American Geographical Society Library at UW-Milwaukee and avant-garde pieces from more than 23 contemporary artists. All of the pieces have been inspired by the art of cartography.