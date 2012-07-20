Maps & Atlases w/ A Lull and Canopies

Sounding like a harried, dizzying version of Vampire Weekend, the Chicago indie-rock quartet Maps & Atlases blends simplicity with eccentricity. With an anxious and borderline bluesy tenor, singer Dave Davison carries his image-driven lyrics over scurrying guitars and drums on tracks like 2007's “Every Place Is a House” and 2010's earthy “Solid Ground.” This spring the group released its second LP for Barsuk Records, the bright and plucky <i>Beware and Be Grateful</i>, which features quirky toe-tappers like “Winter.”