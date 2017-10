After being voted “Milwaukee’s Best Rock Band” in 2006, and touring most of this year, hometown hard-rockers Marashino are back in the studio recording a follow up to last year’s The Picture of Us All. The grinding guitar formula hasn’t changed much over the years, which for some, should come as a pleasant familiarity. Marashino’s 8 p.m. all-ages show at the Rave tonight promises a slew of similar adolescent head banging and fist-pumping from openers Luna Halo, Prolapse and Kessler.