Marc Cohn w/ Shawn Mullins

Velvet-voiced folk-rocker Marc Cohn climbed the charts in 1991, racking up three top-100 hits including his ode to Elvis, “Walking in Memphis,” which remains a staple on country radio even today. That popular trifecta from his self-titled debut album also helped him nab a Grammy for Best New Artist and another nomination for “Walking in Memphis.” His latest album, Listening Booth: 1970 , was released last year and became his highest charting album ever, reaching #28 in the U.S. He shares this show with singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins, who remains best known for his 1998 hit “Lullabye.”