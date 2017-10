With immigration in the headlines again after Arizona passed a controversial law authorizing police to detain people they suspect of being in the country illegally, turnout should be particularly high for today’s 4th annual March for Immigration Reform and Workers’ Rights, where marchers will unite in opposition to the new law. The march begins in front of Voces de la Frontera (1027 S. 5th St.) at noon, and continues to Mitchell Park, where there will be a festival from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.