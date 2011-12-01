With her tremulous but remarkably strong voice, Marcia Ball's unique pipes bring to mind the sultry tones of friend and muse Irma Thomas, the soul queen of New Orleans. Marrying Louisiana-style blues to Texan rock, Ball has created an original amalgam that has set her apart from other blues outfits since her 1972 solo debut, Freda and the Firedogs . For the last decade, the singer and pianist has been recording for Alligator Records, which released her latest album, Roadside Attractions , earlier this year.