After the traumatizing experience of starring in the 1994 sitcom “All American Girl,” during which producers alternatingly instructed her to act more and less Asian, and pushed her to lose so much weight that she suffered kidney failure, Margaret Cho rededicated herself to stand-up comedy, and her material became edgier, more political and more sexually explicit. Her recent tours in particular have pushed boundaries. A 2007 tour included burlesque routines, and during this current tour Cho will perform songs from her upcoming 2010 album.