Singapore-born, Juilliard-trained classical pianist Margaret Leng Tan spent more than a decade collaborating with experimental composer John Cage, working closely with him until his 1992 death. Shortly after, Tan found a new muse: toy pianos, an instrument that Cage had also been fond of. Last year Tan followed her 1997 album The Art of the Toy Piano with She Herself Alone: The Art of the Toy Piano 2 . Tonight she’ll be performing a different piece, Ge Gan-ru’s Wrong, Wrong, Wrong! , joined by a 17-piece toy orchestra.