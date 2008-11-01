Since Margot & The Nuclear So and So’s were unable to agree with their label on a final track listing for their Epic Records debut, the album arrives in two incarnations: the small-release Animal!, the band’s preferred version, and the condescendingly titled Not Animal, the label’s market-tested, mass-release version. Although Epic’s edit is the more defanged of the two, stripping Animal! of its more atmospheric, Radiohead-esque moments, it’s not like the label painted over a Rembrandt. With its dull songs and cutesy, paint-by-numbers indie-pop arrangements, Animal! isn’t particularly feral, either. Margot and the Nuclear So and So’s top an 8 p.m. bill at the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight.