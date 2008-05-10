Indianapolis’ Margot & the Nuclear So and So’s take their name from a character in Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums, so it’s fitting that their debut,The Dust of Retreat, is filled with the type of maudlin chamber-pop that usually soundtracks Anderson’s films. The band has planned a follow-up to that album for later this year, but not before a spring tour and considerable summer festival dates. Warming up for the group’s 9 p.m. bill at Mad Planet tonight is Milwaukee’s boisterous, bighearted indie-rock band The Celebrated Workingman.