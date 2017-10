Before Marie Antoinette was re-imagined as a New Order-loving, Jason Schwartzman-marrying Sofia Coppola protagonist, she was played with more subtletyand a lot more glamour by Norma Shearer in a 1938 blockbuster epic film adaptation. Marie Antoinette was the most expensive film MGM had ever produced, but audiences were captivated by the extensive sets, and the film raked up four Academy Award nominations, including a best actress nod for Shearer.