Once coldly dismissed as yet another Promise Ring side project, local indie-rockers Maritime have picked up a well-deserved following over the years, as their records became better, their live shows stronger and their pop sensibilities tighter. Last year they released their finest record yet, the tuneful, peppy Heresy and the Hotel Choir, which met with a symphony of local accolades. Some of the praise surely resulted from hometown pridewith long-distance bassist Eric Axelson (formerly of Dismemberment Plan) out of the picture, Maritime now feels like a true local band, not a transnational side projectbut equally strong reviews from the national press further fueled the sense of excitement surrounding the group, which is now rightly heralded as one of the true crown jewels of the Milwaukee music scene. They play the Cactus Club tonight at 10.