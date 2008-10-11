Emerging proudly from The Promise Ring’s considerable shadow, Milwaukee’s Maritime are riding high from the glowing reception to last year’s Heresy and the Hotel Choir, the band’s slickest, catchiest disc yet. One-time Maritime bassist Eric Axelsonbest known for his time with the Dismemberment Planis doing pretty alright for himself, too. He’s now playing with Statehood, a D.C. band that doles out the furrow-browed post-hardcore that city loves so much. Tonight Maritime and Statehood team up for a reunion show of sorts at The Stonefly Brewery, on a 10 p.m. bill that for good measure also includes the superb indie-pop ensemble Kid, You’ll Move Mountains, a chipper yet emotionally charged Illinois group with connections to Milwaukee’s defunct El Oso.