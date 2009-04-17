Since his early days of DJing the Chicago and San Francisco underground, Mark Farina always aimed to put his own spin on the not-so-mainstream sound he had come to embrace. Turning audiences on to obscure records became the beat he stepped to best, even when his organic groove downshifted in the early 1990s with a compilation of mix tapes he dubbed Mushroom Jazz. Launched as a cassette series, the Mushroom Jazz tapes emerged from a small run in Chicago into a series that has entered its sixth installment on San Francisco's Om Records. Now for the first time since May 2006, Farina is bringing back the breezy vibe to Milwaukee for a winding three-hour set of Mushroom- and house-inspired beats.