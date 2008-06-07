Blessedor perhaps cursedwith an unnatural ability to turn every song he touches into concentrated depression, Mark Kozelek writes emotionally devastating songs made all the more harrowing by his cold, disaffected vocals. His ’90s slowcore band, Red House Painters, always felt like a showcase for Kozelek, and his subsequent band, Sun Kil Moon, feels even more like a solo project. Recent years have seen Kozelek enamored by the songs of othersin 2001 he released a solo album of AC/DC covers, and, in 2005, with Sun Kil Moon, a collection of lonely Modest Mouse coversbut this spring Sun Kil Moon returned with an acclaimed set of Kozelek originals, April, which further padded Kozelek’s already beefy critical reputation. Kozelek shares an 8 p.m. bill tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom with Davey Von Bohlen, of Promise Ring/Maritime fame.