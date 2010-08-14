Mark Mallman w/ Revision Text, Fable And The World Flat

After graduating from Minneapolis College of Fine Art and Design in 1995, musician Mark Mallman immediately dove into a puzzling array of projects in the Twin Cities circuit. As a glam-rock-leaning songwriter, he spent half a decade building a cult following for himself in the area, and has been awarded with Minnesota Music awards in 2004 and 2005, both for his rock band and his keyboard playing. He also has a musical alter-ego (Mallwolf), a reputation for marathon performances (including one comprised of 600 pages of lyrics), so it’s anybody’s guess what Mallman has up his sleeve for his performance this evening.