With his wild mane and his focused stare, Minnesota’s Mark Mallman looks a little bit like an indie-rock Meatloaf, although his sound is more grounded in Big Star-styled power-pop and T. Rex-styled glam-rock. Just for the hell of it, we’ll compare him to early Elton John, too, since his slick piano playing is the foundation for his songs. Mallman shares a 10 p.m. bill tonight at the Cactus Club with local power-pop favorites The Nice Outfit.