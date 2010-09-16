Mark Olson and Backyard Tire Fire

Singer-songwriter Mark Olson broke away from his beloved alt-country band The Jayhawks in 1996 to pursue a solo career with the help of his own band, The Original Harmony Ridge Creekdippers (which featured his wife, Victoria Williams). A decade later, Olson got divorced, a process that helped reunite him with his Jayhawks cohort Gary Louris for 2008’s Ready for the Flood , a reunion album produced by The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson. In July, Olson also released a new solo album, Many Colored Kite , a follow-up to 2007’s lauded The Salvation Blues . Tonight’s acoustic double bill pairs Olson with Illinois’ alt-leaning roots-rockers Backyard Tire Fire.