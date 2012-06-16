Mark Shurilla Memorial and Tribute Concert

Milwaukee lost one of its treasures when Mark Shurilla, a fixture of the Milwaukee music scene whose projects included the polka-inspired punk band The Blackholes, the Irish-rock group McTavish and the Buddy Holly tribute band The Greatest Hits, passed away last month at age 64. In addition to his own endeavors, Shurilla produced and mentored many musicians in the local music scene, including some that will honor him at this memorial concert. The bill will include three of Shurilla's bands mentioned above, as well as Elvis Thao and the Creatives and others.