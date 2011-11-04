Mark Sultan w/ Trent Fox & The Tenants, John the Savage and The Lonesome Savages

One of the leaders of the Montreal garage-rock scene, and easily one of its most prolific players, Mark Sultan has performed his fuzzed-out, doo-wop-inspired rock 'n' roll under a slew of guises and in more than a half-dozen bands, including The Spaceshits, The Almighty Defenders and The King Khan & BBQ Show (he was BBQ). He has recorded much of his recent work under his given name, and there's been a lot of it. Last month he released the free download War on Rock 'N' Roll , a first-take live set he recorded this September, and he has readied a pair of new LPs for this fall, Whatever I Want and Whenever I Want .