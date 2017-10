Fringe filmmaker Mike Hoolboom has made plenty of movies over the past 20 years, but few as personal as his latest, Mark , a biography charting the life of his friend and longtime collaborator Mark Karbusicky, an animal-rights activist who committed suicide two years ago. The film tells Karbusicky’s story through interviews, including ones with Karbusicky’s transsexual partner, and through home movies, but tonight Hoolboom will also be around to tell it in personhe’ll speak after the film.