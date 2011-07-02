Lead singer Adam Levine returns to his roots after a brief leave of absence to coach on NBC's “The Voice,” a show essentially about second chances and dreams come true. Fittingly, Maroon 5, one of Earth's biggest pop-rock power players, almost never made it. It took 26 months for their 2002 debut album, Songs About Jane , to crack the Billboard Top 10, a phenomenon that seems a distant memory now that singles like “Harder to Breathe,” “This Love” and “She Will Be Loved” are radio staples. The band's third and latest album, last year's Hands All Over , further plays up the band's funk and soul influences.