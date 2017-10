Marquette University’s Foreign Film Festival continues tonight with two screenings. Water, a 2005 Indian drama that screens at 6:15 p.m., takes a look at the caste system as seen through the eyes of several widows. It’s followed at 8:30 p.m. by the 1966 ancient Rome farce A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, which takes a less than historically accurate look at the time period, starring Zero Mostel and Buster Keaton.