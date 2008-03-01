Marquette University's Foreign Film Festival

Marquette University's kicks off the second year of its free, six-day Foreign Film Festival today with a pair of dramas (Ju Dou, from China, at 3:45 p.m., and Children of Heaven, from Iran, at 6:15 p.m.), before screening the ambitious ensemble film Paris je t'aime at 8:30 p.m. For that last film, over 20 directors from around the world, including Alfonso Cuarón, Alexnader Payne and Wes Craven, created quick vignettes about the city of romance. Recent Oscar superstars Joel and Ethan Coen contributed a particularly funny one starring Steve Buscemi as a luckless tourist.