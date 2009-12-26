Christopher Durang’s contemporary family comedy The Marriage of Bette and Boo is a celebration of human imperfection. Paul Madden stars as Matt, a nice guy trying to make sense of his family. Anne Miller and Ken Dillon play his parents, the title characters Bette and Boo. Dillon is likable as Matt’s vacant, alcoholic father, and Miller has an undeniable sweetness in the role of his mother, who wants nothing more than to raise a large family. The ensemble includes seven other actors portraying a priest and Matt’s four grandparents and two aunts. David Flores, who plays the priest, also makes cameo appearances as a doctor. Amid the more negative end of the drama and the more caustic end of the comedy, Flores does a brilliant job of providing straight-ahead comic relief.