A certain sassy grandmother never appears in Tyler Perry’s latest play, The Marriage Counselor, but all the other signature elements of a Perry production are on full display: the shocking humor, the extreme melodrama, the ample singing, the Christian message. Revisiting themes Perry recently explored on the big screen in Why Did I Get Married?, The Marriage Counselor introduces Judith, a marriage counselor whose own marriage is on the rocks, thanks to her meddling in-laws and a surprise return from her college sweetheart. Will strong family and Christian values be enough to pull this couple through their rough patch? If you’ve seen a Tyler Perry play, you probably know the answer.