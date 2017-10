This fall the Skylight Opera Theatre presented a production of Rossini’s classic The Barber of Seville , which it’s now following up with a production of the sequel, The Marriage of Figaro . Set 10 years after the original, Marriage is arguably an even better opera than Seville , with richly drawn characters, hilarious situations and poignant drama. The Skylight production features extravagant costumes and multifaceted sets. Like all Skylight productions, it is sung in English.