This fall the Skylight Opera Theatre presented a production of Rossini’s classic The Barber of Seville, which it’s now following up with a production of the sequel, The Marriage of Figaro. Set 10 years after the original, Marriage is arguably an even better opera than Seville, with richly drawn characters, hilarious situations and poignant drama. The Skylight production features extravagant costumes and multifaceted sets. Like all Skylight productions, it is sung in English.