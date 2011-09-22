Marshall Crenshaw w/ The Bottle Rockets

A singer-songwriter with a reverence for classic rock 'n' roll, Buddy Holly glasses and porkpie hats, Marshall Crenshaw emerged shortly after Elvis Costello, so it's a testament to his songwriting gifts that he wasn't immediately dismissed as a copycat. On the contrary, his self-titled 1982 album was heralded as an immediate pop-rock masterpiece, and though by the late '80s Crenshaw had fallen from commercial favor, he has kept his loyal following satisfied with a series of recent releases. Openers The Bottle Rockets have continued playing alt-country music long after many of their No Depression peers have disbanded. Years of lineup changes and record-label debacles have slowed the band some, but leader Brian Henneman, a former guitar tech and auxiliary player for alt-country icons Uncle Tupelo, continues to turn out solid, Woody Guthrie-inspired songwriting on the group's recent albums, including 2009's Lean Forward , a briskly rocking set for Bloodshot Records.