Marshall Crenshaw w/ Mike Benign

A singer-songwriter with a reverence for classic rock ’n’ roll, Buddy Holly glasses and porkpie hats, Marshall Crenshaw emerged shortly after Elvis Costello, but it’s a testament to his songwriting gifts that he wasn’t immediately dismissed as a copycat. On the contrary, his self-titled 1982 record was heralded as an immediate pop-rock masterpiece, and though by the late ’80s Crenshaw had fallen from commercial grace, his critical following remains with him to this day. He’s been busy in recent years, penning the title track to the comedy Walk Hard and releasing this summer Jaggedland , his tenth studio album.