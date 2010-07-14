Milwaukee writer Martin Hintz is tireless, turning out innumerable articles and over 100 books. His latest, Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin , is a grab bag of often amusing true stories from the Badger State. Some of them will be familiar to students of the state’s history, such as Ed Gein’s grave robbing, the anti-draft riots of the Civil War and the bomb that tore through a Milwaukee police station in 1917, allegedly the work of Italian anarchists. But who knew that pink lemonade was invented here? Or that the last sighting of a passenger pigeon in the wild occurred in Babcock, Wis., in 1899? If a Wisconsin version of trivial pursuit existed, Forgotten Tales would be the book to study. Hintz discusses the book tonight.